New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The movement of planets can affect our lives so in many ways. It can impact our health, relationship, work, business, etc. Thus, the astrological forecast becomes very important. Wish to know if the stars are in your favour today or not? Read here to know all the insights of your zodiac sign.

Aries: Income will increase. Taking a risk will lead to success. Expect better results on the work front. There may be some problem in the family. Married life will be fruitful.

Taurus: Efforts at work will pay off. The business will flourish. Take care of your parents and elders. Married life will better.

Gemini: Your boss will recognise you for your hard work. Family life will be fruitful. Your siblings may bring some positive news. Take care of your health.

Cancer: Income will increase. In-laws may help you in the financial aspect of your life. The business will be filled with ups and downs. Be aware of your enemies. Love life will flourish.

Leo: Negligence of health may lead to trouble. Expect positive results on the work front. Family life will be peaceful. You will dominate over your enemies.

Virgo: Stars are in your favour today. You will achieve success on the work front. Family members will support in all your endeavours. The business will flourish.

Libra: Negligence towards health could lead to problems. Work-life will be filled with ups and downs. Love life will be prosperous. Married life will also be fruitful.



Scorpio: You achieve success on the work front. Income and happiness will increase. Married life will be peaceful. You need to pay extra attention to your work.

Sagittarius: Your day will be filled with ups and downs. Health will improve. Expect better results on the work front. Avoid any argument. Younger ones in the family will bring some positive news.

Capricorn: Health may deteriorate. Avoid any tension or stress. Romance will increase. Avoid an argument with your spouse. Work-life may be affected. The business will improve.

Aquarius: You will achieve success at work. Keep a check on your finances. Family life will be fruitful. Income will increase. You may propose your partner for marriage.

Pisces: Sources of income will increase. Read spiritual books to calm your mind. You will be recognised on the work front. Tension with a partner may arise.

