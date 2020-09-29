Horoscope Today September 29, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Female person of the family can create negativity in the surroundings. Keep control on your words. Creative work will flourish.

Taurus: You will get success in your professional career. You need to pay attention to your health, will get constant support from family.

Gemini: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. You will get success in business. You will get support from female government officer. You need to stay careful. possibilities of the homecoming of a new one.

Cancer: Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. You will get gifts and success. You get financially strong. Creative work will flourish.

Leo: You will get success in your career, that will also boost your confidence. Creative efforts at work will flourish. You will get support from some family.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news.

Libra: you will get relief from a long-run problem. You will get success at the workplace. You will get the support from a female government office.

Scorpio: Other people will come forward to help you. Take care of your health. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Have patience. YOu will get success in a political career.

Sagittarius: You will defeat your rivals. Take care of your health. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from a female government officer. You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Aquarius: Finance will improve Your creative work will flourish. you will find a peaceful relationship. You will get success in a political career.

Pisces: Keep yourself emotionally controlled. Health and reputation may get affected. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel