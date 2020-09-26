So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of the stars play a very important in deciding your future. The movement of the stars also have an impact on our daily life decisions and knowing about the astrological predictions can help us in making the right decisions. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: You will get distracted very easily today, movement of your stars suggest. Try to focus on your work and control ypur emotions. Stay health-conscious and workout regularly. Eat healthy food and avoid eating junk food.

Taurus: Today you will spend most the time of the day with your spouse. You should take a break and relax as things have been quite hectic for you in the past few days. Stay health-conscious and workout regularly.

Gemini: Try to spend some more time in your life with your family members. You will get stressed due to the workload. However, with patience and hard work, you will achieve success at your workplace. The academic front will get better.

Cancer: You will be able to solve all your problems today on your own. It is advised for you to control your excitement and think twice before working on a plan or speaking anything. Health will be good. The business will flourish.

Leo: You might face some problems at your workplace today. Be calm and don't let anger get over you. Patience is the ultimate key to success in your life. Creative efforts in your professional front will take you closer to your aim.

Virgo: Today will be a wonderful day for the people in Virgo sun sign. You will impress your seniors at the workplace today. You will also get the support from your better half. You are advised to control your sentiments and be patient while making a decision.

Libra: You need to introspect about the path you are choosing in your life. Don't get involved in unnecessary debates with anyone. Stay calm and you will witness a beautiful atmosphere around you. Stay health-conscious and workout regularly.

Scorpio: Don't get too excited today as it could create problems for you during the day. Be calm and control your emotions as much as you can. Don't share your feelings with people who you don't trust. You are advised to take care of your health.

Sagittarius: It will be a busy day for you. However, you will be able to complete all your tasks today and will get praised at your workplace. You are advised to take some rest also. Stay health-conscious and workout regularly.

Capricorn: It will be a normal day for you. You will be able to complete a pending task today. You will also receive praise form your boss at the workplace. The professional front will be better. Health will remain good.

Aquarius: Don't get angry over small things as it will upset your mood. You are also advised to be careful while spending money. Stay health-conscious and workout regularly.

Pisces: You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family members. This will help you complete a pending task today. Health will be good. Workout properly.

Posted By: Talib Khan