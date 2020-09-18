So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of the stars can play a very important role in our daily life and can impact it in many ways and thus knowing the horoscope becomes very important. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: This is going to be a wonderful day for you. The stars are in a favourable position for you and suggest that you will get good news today which will boost your confidence. You might face some financial problems today.

Taurus: You are likely to get good news in your professional life today that will increase your self-confidence significantly. Just be calm and have some patience. You are advised to study religious textures.

Gemini: It will be a mixed day for you. Your efforts at the office will be appreciated. However, you are advised to control your emotions and be patient.

Cancer: Today you will get the much-needed support from your colleagues at the office that will help you finish a pending task today. However, you are advised to control your sentiments and stay in solitude only when you need more.

Leo: If you are into some business, then it is going to be a favourable day for you. Stars suggest that you will get support from your colleagues and family members. Your respect and social prestige will also increase today.

Virgo: You are advised to stay at home today as the stars are not favourable for you. Stay at home and find something interesting to read or watch. Be hopeful and wait for a better tomorrow.

Libra: You need to stay positive today, Things are going to be a bit difficult for you today. However, be hopeful and things will soon improve for you. Health will be good.

Scorpio: Perseverance is your weapon. Keep the mind firmly in the present environment and it will make the future enjoyable and fulfilling.

Sagittarius: The stars are in your favour today and they will make much more ambitious. Make a practical plan for it and don’t build a castle in the air.

Capricorn: Don't get excited over trivial matters. Business matters will progress. You will be able to get the much-needed support from the spouse.

Aquarius: The position of the stars is in your favour today. Your confidence will increase this will help you complete pending tasks at the office.

Pisces: It will be a wonderful day for you. You will be able to complete a pending task today. Health will be good.

Posted By: Talib Khan