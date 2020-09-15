So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Knowing your horoscope for the day can be exciting and it can help you deal with a number of problems. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: It will be a wonderful day for you. Your reputation at the work front will increase. Married life will be happy and your efforts at the workplace will be recognised.

Taurus: A nice and peaceful day is on the cards for you today. You will get cooperation from your colleagues today. Health will be good.

Gemini: There’s a huge chance that you will get good news at the work front today. Friends and family will support. Health will be good. Workout to keep yourself fit.

Cancer: It will be a wonderful day for you. If you are a businessman, then you will get a chance to expand your business today. Family reputation will increase.

Leo: Family life will be happy. Health will be good and relationship with life partner will improve. Stars suggest that today you will be able to impress your seniors at the workplace.

Virgo: If you are a businessman, then today you will get a chance to expand your business. You will also get support from your colleagues.

Libra: Financially, the day will be very good for the people of this zodiac sign. They will also get a chance to impress their seniors at the workplace. Honour and social prestige will also increase.

Scorpio: Today you are advised to control your anger and your emotions as you might end up hurting someone. Be patient and let the day pass. Chances are that you might meet an old friend today.

Sagittarius: It will be a busy day for you but you will enjoy it. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Capricorn: Family life will be happy. You will get support from your colleagues at the workplace. Health will be good.

Aquarius: Relationships with spouse will improve. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. The business plan will be successful. The economic side will be strong.

Pisces: It will be a busy day for you. Social prestige and honour will increase. Health will be good. Be cautious while driving.

Posted By: Talib Khan