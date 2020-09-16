So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each day brings a new opportunity for us and provides us a chance to shine. However, it also becomes important for us to prepare for the day well in advance and that’s where astrology comes in! Astrology can help you prepare for the day in a better way and can help you counter the daily challenges. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: There will be tension and fatigue because of the upcoming Solar Eclipse. It is not advisable to start something as the stars are not in your favour. Be calm and wait for the right time to take action.

Taurus: You need to be calm and take care of your health because the stars are not in your favour. Don’t make a new investment as might not turn beneficial for you.

Gemini: You need to take care of your health as you might face some problems because of the upcoming Solar Eclipse. Give respect to everyone and listen to their opinion.

Cancer: Today you might spend money like water, so you need to be careful about this. Keep restraint on your speech as well. Health will be good.

Leo: The upcoming Solar Eclipse will have a positive impact on the people of this zodiac signs. Your financial condition will improve and you will be able to complete a pending task.

Virgo: You might face problems at the office today because of the upcoming Solar Eclipse. However, be calm and start focusing on your work. Health will be good.

Libra: This will be a brilliant day for you. You will be able to impress your seniors and your efforts at the work place will be recognised.

Scorpio: The upcoming Solar Eclipse will have a negative impact on your zodiac sign. So don’t take unnecessary risks and take care of your health. You are also advised to be cautious while driving.

Sagittarius: You might face some issues with your family members because of the position of your stars. Be calm and don’t get angry over small things. You are advised to take care of your spouse’s health.

Capricorn: You are advised to take care of your health because the stars are not favourable. Avoid eating outside and control your anger.

Aquarius: You are advised to take care of your life partner’s health. However, it will be a wonderful day for you at the office. Good relations will be formed.

Pisces: It will be an average day for you. Stress can be found in personal happiness, but the effort made will be worthwhile. You will get success in creative work.

Posted By: Talib Khan