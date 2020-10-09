New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Horoscope offers interesting insight for what's coming in life. Every zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which define their personality. The alignment of stars plays a vital role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Today your political ambition will be fulfilled. You can get the support of a high official or a leading politician. Faith in God will increase today. Taurus: You can achieve success in a new job or work. Education is also the sum of success in the field of competition. Put your mind in creative work, you will succeed.

Gemini: There is a need to be mindful in terms of health. The family wishes will be fulfilled. Today you will get the support of your spouse. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished.

Cancer: There will be a success in business matters, but there may be something that is not in your interest. Do not take risks in economic matters.

Leo: The obligation of the child will be fulfilled. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished. Family and social prestige will increase. Political ambition will be fulfilled.

Virgo: You will see a positive change in wealth, respect, and fame today. There will be a promising success in the field of education and those who are appearing for competition. Relationships will need your attention closely today. Creative efforts will flourish.

Libra: You are likely to meet a loved one today, the support of the higher authority and the efforts made will be worthwhile. Be mindful of some people in the workplace. There will be progress in the field of creative work.

Scorpio: Women will get the support of the office and team. Control anger. Don't get agitated over trivial matters. The family will no more oblige in your work. Today you will have a cordial relationship with someone special.

Sagittarius: Business effort will flourish. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Governance will be in the cooperation of power. Creative work will progress. Family relations will be sweet.

Capricorn: Family obligation will be fulfilled. There can be cooperation from the father or the dharma guru. The economic situation will improve. The work done with wisdom skills will be accomplished.

Aquarius: Today,, you are going to succeed in creative work. Spouse's support will be there. There will be pleasant news about children. Money, respect, and fame will increase.

Pisces: Business reputation will increase. The movable or immovable property will increase. Today you are likely to go out on a romantic dinner with someone special. Family needs your help today. Creative efforts will flourish.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma