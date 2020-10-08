New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The movement of the stars and planets plays a vital role in our lives. The stars define how our day will pass and thus knowing things beforehand can help us. Knowing the position of stars can help us for the forthcoming challenges. So, if you want to how your day is going to pass, check it out here:

Aries: You are going to have emotional stability today and your hard work will pay off. You will get support from the side of the family. Try to manage your expenses today. You are likely to go out on a short trip today.

Taurus: Those who are in the field of finance need to avoid distraction today. Today you will have many things on your plate, all you need is to manage them well. You are going to meet someone special today.

Gemini: You need to be aware of some co-workers at the workplace. You will get support from the people. The social image will improve. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Your health is likely to improve, as you are working on it.

Cancer: You will take time to complete some pending work today. The family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. Your ability to impress others is likely to get the job done on the personal front.

Leo: You need some mental peace today, try to meditate and do some yoga to Chanel your inner energies. You will get success in business. You will get support from the family. You will get success in a political career and in the education sector.

Virgo: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Long run work will be accomplished.



Scorpio: Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. You will get support from your family. Finance will improve. The political career will shine.

Sagittarius: You will get respect from an honorary person or officer. Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Those who are in the job are likely to get a promotion.

Capricorn: Your creative ideas at work are likely to impress those who matter and add to your professional reputation. There are possibilities of getting fame in a political career. You may get a chance to fulfil your political desires.

Aquarius: Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. You are luck is going to shine today. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. You will get new opportunities in business.

Pisces: Today, you might go out for shopping. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. You will get success in social affairs. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma