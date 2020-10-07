Horoscope Today October 7, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Your hard work will pay off. You will get support from the side of the family. Finance will improve. You will get support from some senior leaders or officers.

Gemini: You will get success at the workplace. You will get support from the people. The social image will improve. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled.

Cancer: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Your luck will shine. But, your health can get affected. Take care of your health.

Leo: You will get success in business. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. You will get success in a political career and in the education sector.

Virgo: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your family. Finance will improve. The political career will shine.

Sagittarius: You will get respect from an honorary person or officer. Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You may have to face a conflict of interest with your partner. You might also face some trouble at the workplace. There are possibilities of getting fame in a political career. You may get a chance to fulfill your political desires.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. You will get new opportunities in business.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs. Your creativity at work will flourish.

