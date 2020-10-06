Horoscope Today October 6, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of the family and might stay busy with them. Possibility of the homecoming of a new one. Try to speak softly with others. Take care of your health. Your confidence will rise.

Gemini: You will get success in your academic career. There are possibilities of political career development. Your position power and social image will improve.

Cancer: Your career life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. Possibility of the homecoming of a new one. take care of your health. Your confidence will rise.

Leo: Family relations will improve. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Your confidence will rise.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news.

Scorpio: You may face trouble because of your eye, take proper care of health. You will get support from your family. Your political desires will be fulfilled.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your family. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Your political career will shine.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Long run work will be accomplished. You will get success in social affairs.

Pisces: Keep control of your anger. You may get into a fight with your close ones. Try to speak softly. You will get constant support from your spouse.

Posted By: Srishti Goel