New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly.

Aries

Today you may feel confident and thus will help you in making decisions effectively. Also, it will increase your prestige. On the personal front, you are advised to take the help of your elders when stuck in a difficult situation.

Taurus

Today day will be favourable as things will go as planned. On the business front, you will learn new ways to grow your business. On the personal front, the day will be favourable and pleasant.

Gemini

Today is a favourable day if you are planning to invest money in purchasing a vehicle. On the personal front, the arrival of a close relative will bring happiness.

Cancer

Today things will go as planned. With the help of your courage and intelligence, you will be able to take up a new project. Seeing this, your seniors will appreciate your hard work and might get rewarded for it.

Leo

Today you may find yourself spiritually inclined and this will keep you patient. You are likely to visit a religious place to regain strength and inner peace. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant day with your family.

Virgo

Today is a favourable day in terms of career. So you are advised to make a decision carefully if you are planning to change job. Salaried people might get promoted. Also, you will get the support of your senior in completing the work.

Libra

Today, you are likely to have a busy day at work, so you are advised to do work in a planned manner. Also, stay focused if you want to complete your work on time. On the personal front, misunderstandings with close relatives will be resolved.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. However, you are likley to remain slight tensed due to your mother's ill health. So you are advised to take good care of your family.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to have a smooth romantic life and some might take one step to enter into a blissful life. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Capricorn

Today, you are likley to remain tensed due to ongoing family problems. So you are advised to resolve the problem with patience. By the second half of the day, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality.

Aquarius

Today, you are likley to receive new responsibilities at work, so you are advised to stay focused and complete the work on time. On the business front, you are advised to maintain a transparent relationship with your business partner.

Pisces

Today, job seekers are likely to receive a good news. On the business front, you are advised to not start new work as the time is not favourable. Also, stay focused on the current work, else you may face some problems.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv