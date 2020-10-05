Horoscope Today October 5, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of the political leaders. Do not bother by the activities of the children. Try to speak softly with others. You may get success in a political career. Possibilities of a homecoming of a new one.

Gemini: You may see success at your workplace. You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Your social image will outshine.

Cancer: You have to avoid unnecessary expenses. Use your money wisely. Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon.

There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Speak softly.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news. Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: You will get respect and praises but some senior officer ka trouble you. Do not do any risky work. You may get betrayed. Be careful while working. Take care of your health.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from your spouse. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Your social image will improve. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish. You need to be careful about your health.

Posted By: Srishti Goel