New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning your day accordingly. Astrological predictions help in knowing challenges and opportunities one is likely to face in advance.

Aries

Today is a good day as you will get solutions to your problems going on at home. On the professional front, things will remain normal. On the personal front, you are likely to spend a romantic moment with your spouse, which will strengthen your bond and bring harmony.

Taurus

Today, on the work front, you will be able to complete your work on time without anyone's help. Also, you are advised to improve your bonding with colleagues and seniors.

Gemini

Today, you are likely to have a bit smooth day at work. Salaried folks will be able to complete the work on time while business folks might face some ups and downs. Business in partnership will flourish. However, you are advised to be patient.

Cancer

On the work front, you are likley to make progress. On the personal front, you may plan a trip with family, which will bring harmony and happiness.

Leo

Today, you are likely to take an important decision, so you are advised to maintain a balance between mind and heart. On the work front, you may get some financial benefits.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to get the support of your family and relatives in achieving the goal. You are likely to create your own destiny. Students are likley to be inclined towards knowledge.

Libra

Today you may maintain discipline which will help you in achieving your goal. You are advised to take help of your seniors or elder family member when stuck in a difficult situation in both work and personal life.

Scorpio

Today you are likely to get a nice deal related to your career. On the financial front, you are likely to make some changes to improve your financial situation and achieve success.

Sagittarius

On the business front, you are likley to receive an important news that will turn out beneficial. You are advised to reconsider a partnership plan.

Capricorn- The strength

Today, you are likely to have a good day at the office as things will go smooth. On the personal front, you may have to deal with some tensions at the house due to a friend. So you are advised to not involve your friends in family affairs.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to have a good day at work but you are advised to utilise your time properly. Government folks are likely to have a busy working day as they will be loaded with work.

Pisces

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as you are likley to spend time with your family and friends. You may find yourself inclined towards spirituality which will help you in maintaining your composure.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv