Horoscope Today October 1, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The opportunities you attract are not just coincidences, in fact, reading a forecast may help you plan your day in advance. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. It will make you aware of the situations you could face in the future. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you start your day by already knowing what's in the store for you? So,find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be?

Aries: You are likley to be engaged in family matters. Some pending works may finally see the light of day. You will get success in business matters. Also shift you focus on creative work, you will get success.

Taurus: You will get support from the the administration. You may get affected by some unknown fear. You will get success in family work. Also you can face stress in some preofessional or personal work.

Gemini: Your efforts in the field of education could be be fruitful. Help may be given from ruling administration. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong.

Cancer: The economic side is likely to get strong. There will be more cooperation from higher officials. There will be success in the direction of transfer, departmental change. Family support will be available.

Leo: Your family reputation can increase. You may get good news related to children. Travel conditions are likely to be pleasant, but travel cautiously. Respect will increase.

Virgo: There is a need for you to be health conscious. The mind could be be obsessed with unknown fear. Political ambition may get fulfilled. There is likelihood of progress in the field of livelihood.

Libra : You may get help from administration. There could be an opportunity for merriment. Creative efforts will flourish. You are likely toget success in the field of education competition.

Scorpio: Sweetness will come in relationships. There is a need to be health conscious. Donate red items. Focus on creative work, you will get success.

Sagittarius: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Governance will cooperate with power. Business plan will be successful. Will be interested in social work. Some new relationships will be formed.

Capricorn: Seeing cooperation from others will be successful. Traveling conditions will be pleasant, but travel cautiously. You will get success in terms of property.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha