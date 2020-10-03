Horoscope Today October 3, 2020: So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The position of the stars can play a very important role in our daily life and can impact it in many ways and thus knowing the horoscope becomes very important. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: You might some financial problems today, suggest the stars. However, you will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and seniors. Health will be good.

Taurus: It will be a wonderful day for you. You will spend some quality time with your life partner today. However, think twice before making an investment.

Gemini: It will be an average day for you. You will get busy in family work. You are advised to take care of your health as the stars are looking favourable for you.

Cancer: Today you are advised to take care of health as the stars are not looking favourable for you. There will be tensions at the office.

Leo: You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family members today. Your financial condition will also improve. Health will be good.

Virgo: You will be able to defeat your enemies and opponents today and impress your seniors at the office. Family reputation will increase and your financial condition will improve.

Libra: It will be a stressful day for you. Be calm and let the day pass. You are also advised to take care of your health.

Scorpio: Be aware while spending money as the stars are not looking favourable at all. Consult your seniors while making an investment and take care of your health.

Sagittarius: It will be an average day for you. You will get support from your colleagues. However, you are advised not to take too much stress. Take care of your health.

Capricorn: It will be a wonderful day for you. You will get the much-needed support from your family members. Health will be good.

Aquarius: You might want to sit back and consider your future today. Irritability will increase due to work interruptions. Do not take risks in financial matters.

Pisces: It will be a brilliant day for you at the office. You will be able to impress your seniors and colleagues. There will be sweetness in the relationship with spouse. Health will be good.

