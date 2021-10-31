New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Sunday is here and with this, we come to an end of October. If you are wondering how your last day and last weekend of the month will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning down your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to seek the help of your friend in completing the task that has been pending for a while. On the health front, take extra care else you may be a victim of stomach related issues.

Taurus

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. It will help you in regaining inner strength and mental peace. On the personal front, you are likely to surprise your partner with special gifts.

Gemini

Today is a good day on the professional front. However, you are advised to be careful around your colleague as he/she might betray you. Also, you are advised to not share your thoughts with anyone.

Cancer

Today is a good day but you may face some ups and downs. On the business front, you might make some profits which will increase liquidity. On the financial front, you will put your best foot forward.

Leo

Today, stars are in your favour and things will go as planned. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy your day to the fullest. Also, a sour relationship will turn sweet and harmony will be restored.

Virgo

On the business front, you may find a new source of income, which will bring tremendous success. On the personal front, you are likely to have a great day with the family.

Libra

On the business front, you are likely to face hurdles. However, you are advised to stay calm and patient as things will resolve soon. On the personal front, you may have a pleasant day.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to have a blast with your family members. However, on the professional front, be careful of your enemies as they might bog you down.

Sagittarius

Today, you may experience ups and downs. However, don't lose hope and keep doing hard work. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy your day with family and friends.

Capricorn

On the business front, you are likely to receive positive results. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy a romantic moment with your spouse which will strengthen your bond and enhance harmony.

Aquarius

On the personal front, your marital life will be full of love and happiness. On the work front, you are going to have a pleasant day.

Pisces

On the work front, you are likely to face some difficulties. So you are advised to stay calm and dont engage in any argument with colleagues.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv