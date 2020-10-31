Horoscope Today October 31, 2020: Horoscope help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has a different characteristic that defines their personality. Horoscope offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Today, you are likely to attend a function against your wish and that can upset you. You may get fame and success soon. Your finances will improve. Those who are in a long term relationship are all set to get settled down now.

Lucky Colour: Black

Taurus: Those who are in the creative field are likely to get success today. On the academic front, you are likely to give your best shot. Health and finance will remain stable. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip.

Lucky Colour: Mauve

Gemini: You are likely to become health conscious. You will get support from the side of the family. The ongoing effort in the field of education competition will be fruitful. Try to speak softly with others. Finance will improve.

Lucky Colour: Red

Cancer: Married life will improve. Your interest may increase in social work. There will be unexpected success in the field of livelihood. Engagement in creative work may increase. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer.

Lucky Colour: White

Leo: You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Wealth, honour, fame and fame will increase. It is best to let certain things remain unsaid on the social front to steer clear of all confusion.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo: You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish. Finance will improve and you will get success in business. Devoting extra time to studies may not be to your liking, but may become essential. You will get fame and respect in society.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Scorpio: Don't worry if you face some issue with friends. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius: Right now you may be advised to put your fantasies into action. Your family will support you in making new decisions. The completion of some work will increase your self-confidence. Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn: A new proposal on the job front is likely to be in your favour. Overseas travel is indicated for some. There will be harmony in mutual relationships. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. You will get success in business.

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius: You can endlessly wait for a phone call that someone had promised. Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your political career will shine. The completion of the much-awaited work will increase confidence. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces: A trip with family and friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Family and social prestige will increase. You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Blue

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma