New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here and with this, we have reached the last weekend of October. So if you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to be involved with other works than your worn. This will affect your work and you won't be able to submit the project on time. Also, people might backfire on you, so be careful.

Taurus

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. You may visit a religious place for inner peace and strength. If there is any property dispute issue in your family then, it will be resolved.

Gemini

Today is a good day as things will go as planned. On the personal front, you are likely to be pampered by your family and will also receive an abundance of love and respect. On the work front, things will remain pleasant and you may attend social gatherings.

Cancer

Today, you are likely to perform excellently at the workplace and might also get success. On the business trip, a work trip is on your cards, which will turn out beneficial in near future. However, you are advised to avoid making any changes as the time is not favourable at present.

Leo

Today, you may blow hot and cold. So you are advised to control your temper at home, else you may have to deal with consequences. On the personal front, you are likely to get a chance to express your feelings to someone special.

Virgo

Today, you will behave responsibly and may fulfil all family obligations. When stuck in a difficult situation take advice from the elderly as they will guide you best. Maintain cordial relations with everyone as it might be helpful in the near future.

Libra

Today, you may feel happy and enthusiastic as you are going to enjoy your day to the fullest. However, you may experience some tensions from the maternal side. So be careful. Students are likley to be focused on academics and might achieve good results.

Scorpio

Today, your financial position appears strong. On the family front, your personal relationships will bloom with love and there will be happiness in your family. Family members will respect each other's space and the atmosphere will be harmonious. Those into creative work might achieve success.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to not poke your nose into others' matters else, you may have to pay the consequences. Also, try not to give advice to people.

Capricorn

On the business front, you are likley to receive a profitable deal that will increase liquidity. Things will go as planned as it's a favourable day. On the work front, your seniors might laud you for completing the task on time.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel agitated and emotional. So you are advised to control your emotions and be patient. On the business front, avoid taking risks as it's not a favourable day. On the health front, you may face some issues like cough and cold, so take good care of yourself.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to enjoy your day with family to the fullest. However, on the romantic front, it will not come out as planned. You are advised to avoid fighting as it might disrupt the atmosphere. Property dealings will be beneficial, which will strengthen your financial position.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv