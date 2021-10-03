New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are having thoughts on what your day holds and what it might bring then, scroll and have a look at your daily horoscope. Check and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Today can be negative for you, which can make you upset. Do not expect support from others as they might seem unsupportive today. Make your decisions.

Taurus

Today can be dull for you as you might face some problems. Have patience as quick decisions can be harmful to your business. Do not spend money on useless stuff today.

Gemini

Today your hard work will pay off. you might face success. You might go on a work-related trip. you can get praise from opponents. Today is good for you to get in terms with siblings.

Cancer

You will control your expenditure today and invest in a business. You might invest your savings into some business projects. Take care of your spouse's health.

Leo

Today is a good vitality day for you. You can make good and efficient plans have trust in you. Couples should avoid discussion on useless topics.

Virgo

Today your day might be filled with anxiety. You can waste your time doing something worthless. Take your elder's advice. you might visit someplace religious.

Libra

Today you might have some get-together. Students are advised to study as they might perform well. Couples can enjoy their moments today.

Scorpio

Today can be busy for you and can make you tired. You might not spend time with your family. People with jobs can be offered promotions.

Sagittarius

You and your destiny will act alike today. you can get rewards and praises. You might visit somewhere religious. You can do charity.

Capricorn

Today your day is likely not good because of your moon's position. You might have health issues. your gains can vanish, do not spend on worthless things.

Aquarius

You can hear some good news. Your personal life may see a bloom. Students are advised to be focused on their studies. You can avoid arguments.

Pisces

You might feel dull today. Pay extra attention to your kid's studies. Kindly think twice before investing. You might get successful in getting a job.

Posted By: Ashita Singh