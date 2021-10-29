New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. Also, you might visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace. On the work front, things will be normal and pleasant. On the personal front, familial life will be pleasant.

Taurus

Today, you are likely to meet some new people who might help your business grow. On the financial front, if you are planning to take a loan from a relative then, you will get it easily.

Gemini

On the work front, you are likely to complete your task on time. Also, you might get rewarded. You are advised to increase contacts to grow your business. On the personal front, you are likely to have a pleasant day.

Cancer

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards social activities. You may find happiness and peace in helping needy and elderly people. On the personal front, familial life will be pleasant.

Leo

Today the best is in store for you. You are likely to receive your stuck payment. Employed people can receive rewards based on their hard work. Also, they might get transferred to a higher position.

Virgo

Today, you may receive solutions to the career and education of the child. On the work front, you may receive positive results, which will leave your colleagues impressed.

Libra

Today, you are advised to not take decisions in a haze, else you may have to face consequences. Also, you are advised to first overcome your weakness.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to not invest the money as time is not favourable. On the business front, you are advised to finalise the deal after thinking carefully. Government-related matters can be resolved.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel irritated and angry due to excessive work. This can also impact your daily routine. So you are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Capricorn

Today is not a favourable day to implement new plans in the business. So you are advised to keep doing what you are at best. Salaried folks are likely to have a pleasant day. However, you are advised to be patient to achieve desired results.

Aquarius

Today your stalled work will be completed as time is favourable. Take the advice of elders when stuck in difficult situations. On the personal front, you are likely to have a good day.

Pisces

Today, with help of your friends you will be able to overcome difficult situations. You may feel stressed free and mya enjoy your day to the fullest.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv