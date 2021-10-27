New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you want to plan your day in a better way then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries- Today, you may feel upset due to obstacles in work. Be careful while driving as the risk of accident hovers. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse.

Taurus - If you are unmarried, then you will receive marriage proposals today. People who are running a business will get a good business partner. Relationship with spouse will be good. You will receive money or financial assistance from the in-law's side. If you are a student and appearing for competitive exams then, you have to make the efforts in order to achieve the results. Be careful about your health.

Gemini- Today, you may feel low because of your health. Beware of your hidden enemies, and do not share your work strategies as you may get betrayed. Do not lend money from people as it will become hard for you to return. If you are going to appear for a competitive examination, then you have to struggle a lot in order to get success. Avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Cancer- People who are into business can take important decisions as it will give you the desirable results. If you are a working professional, then your day will be normal. Your health will be good, and you will feel energetic.

Leo- Today is an auspicious day to buy a property and electronic gadgets. You will have the constant support of your mother. There will be cordial relations with the spouse. There are also indications of attending any social or family celebration.

Virgo- Today, you have to do hard work to achieve your goals. There is a possibility that you will attend an occasion. Drive the vehicle carefully there is a fear of accident. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Libra- Today is a day for you to struggle hard, due to which you may remain tense and tired. You will take any decision with your courage and will work hard for its success so, be patient and remain focused. Relations with life partner will remain cordial.

Scorpio - Today, there will be a festive atmosphere in your family. The financial side will be strong, and you will get money from various sources. However, you may face problems in your right eye so, be careful. You will get the support of your spouse in family and work-related matters.

Sagittarius - Today, you may feel upset because of disappointing results in every field. However, don’t lose hope and work hard for success.

Capricorn - Today is an auspicious day for investing as investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. However, avoid working continuously as it may affect your health.

Aquarius - Today is the best day of the week for you as will receive respect from people in society. However, today is an auspicious day for you to invest anywhere. Overall, the day will be pleasant for you, but be careful while making any kind of important decisions.

Pisces- If you are a businessman, then today is the best day for you to invest in a new business as it will desirable results. Your attachment towards your spouse will increase. Your health will remain good.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen