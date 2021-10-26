New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to be busy with family matters. On the work front, things will be normal. On the financial front, you are likley to get the help of your friends when stuck in the middle of a situation.

Taurus

On the work front, you are likely to deal with some ups and downs. Also, you are likely to stay alert around your colleagues, as they might take advantage of your innocence.

Gemini

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. Also, you might visit a religious place for inner strength and peace. You may be able to achieve your goals. Students will remain focused.

Cancer

Today is a good day for you as things will go as planned. You are likley to achieve success in the workplace. If you are planning to start a new project or business then, it's a good day.

Leo

Today, things will go as planned and it might turn out beneficial as well. On the financial front, you may spend your hard-earned money on worthless items.

Virgo

Today you are likley to find a new source of income. You are advised to not take any important decision as it might not turn out beneficial. Also, maintain strong relations with your contacts.

Libra

Today, you may feel courageous and confident, which will lead to the completion of several stalled tasks. On the personal front, familial life will be harmonious. On the work front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Scorpio

Today, you may have to deal with some obstacles created by people close to you. So, you are advised to stay alert and take decisions wisely. It will be challenging for you to balance your personal and professional life.

Sagittarius

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards literature and art. You are likley to spend quality time with your friends. On the personal front, things will remain normal.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to find solutions to ongoing family disputes. However, still, there will be some tension which will go as time will pass. On the health front, eat mindfully and take good care of yourself.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to have a merry personal life as your dedication towards family will help in maintaining a healthy atmosphere. Married couples will enjoy romantic moments.

Pisces

today, you may be surrounded by negativity. So you are advised to not let negative thoughts come to your mind. Maintain good relations with colleagues and seniors. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv