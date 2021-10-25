New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at the daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly and will guide you on how to deal with obstacles.

Aries

On the business front, the day is quite profitable. However, salaried folks will have to struggle to achieve goals. On the personal front, your relationship with your spouse will get strengthened. Your sibling might present you with a gift. Long-stalled money will be received.



Taurus

Today, you may feel energetic, happy and relaxed as its a good day. In the workplace, people around you will be happy. On the personal front, you are likley to enjoy your day with family and may receive support in important work.

Gemini

On the work front, salaried folks to have a normal day and might remain busy. On the personal front, a friend will seek your help to resolve the problem. Your financial standings will be good.

Cancer

Today, you may feel happy as things will go as planned. However, you may be a victim of a health-related problem. On the work front, important work will be discussed with a colleague.

Leo

You are likely to discover a new source of income. On the work front, you might get promoted to a new position or jobseekers might receive a dream job.

Virgo

Today, your financial health will improve. On the work front, long-stalled work will be completed. On the personal front, you may remain busy with relatives.

Libra

Students are likely to stay focused. On the work front, don't let go of good opportunities. Be aware of the work and plan accordingly. On the personal front, married people are likely to enjoy their day to the fullest.

Scorpio

Today, the day is going to be good. The stalled work will fulfil your wish. On the financial front, you are likley to come across some opportunities. People might extend a hand of friendship.

Sagittarius

Today, you are advised to take the advice of elders when stuck in the middle of a situation. On the work front, things will remain normal. On the personal front, you may remain busy with your friends.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to go on an important official trip, which will turn out beneficial. You are likley to calm all the difficult situations calmly. On the personal front, things will remain normal and pleasant.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to take an important decision, which will turn out beneficial. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family which will enhance bonds and bring harmony.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to have a blast with your friends and family. On the work front, you may get the help of a senior when stuck in the middle of a situation. On the health front, be careful while eating junk food.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv