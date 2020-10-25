Horoscope Today, October 25, 2020: Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: Today, you are going to excel in business and your plans on the work front will turn out to be good for you. You need to take extra precaution in terms of your health as with changing weather you are likely to deteriorate your health. You will perform well on the academic front.

Taurus: You need to take time out for yourself today and for that, you are likely to go out. It is not a good time to skip the workout or go for cheat meal so remain regular in your workouts. Don’t invest blindly in something that is recommended to you.

Gemini: You will get support from the family as you are going to take a big step. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today. Be cautious about your health, disease can be anti-active.

Cancer: You need to focus on your goals. Your performance at work will remain satisfactory, but you will need to do more to get noticed. You are likely to enjoy your domestic life as your bond with your spouse will only get stronger.

Leo: Your seniors are going to be impressed by your work so the cards in your favour today, play it right. There will be progress in business You may get fame and success soon. Honesty in work may not be enough, you will have to be seen performing too. You are likely to go out on a date today.

Virgo: Lovebirds will succeed in clearing all the differences between them. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. Romance will find its way to your heart today. A family youngster may prove a big help for you.

Libra: Your interest in social work will be increased. Short, work-related trips are on the cards, which are going to help you immensely in future. You will get support from a female officer. It may not be possible for you to attend an important function, so keep an excuse ready!

Scorpio: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Be vigilant in financial matters. You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go.

Sagittarius: Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Capricorn: You are likely to start a new venture with the help of your siblings. There could be some smart and quick gains. You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today.

Aquarius: You may not achieve the desired results on the professional front. There is a fair chance of someone poisoning your mind against a near and dear one, but don’t get swayed and take your own call.

Pisces: It is advised that you don’t hide anything from your spouse as that may lead to disharmony at home. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education. People may refuse to see your point of view on the family front but it is OK to leave things for some other day.

