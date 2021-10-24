New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at the daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly and will guide you on how to deal with obstacles.

Aries

Today, you are likely to spend money on purchasing worthless items. So you are advised to keep a check on your expenditure else your financial health will curb. Also, stay away from people who have negative thoughts.

Taurus

Today you are likely to find solutions to all your ongoing problems. On the work front, you are likely to implement an idea that might turn out beneficial.

Gemini

People associated with the media profession are likely to grab an interesting project as per their expectations. However, it might take some time to start.

Cancer

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. The day will be exciting for those who find someone attractive. However, to gain their attention and know him/her further, you have to put in the effort.

Leo

Today, you may feel dull and tired due to sleeplessness. People associated with the content writing field are likley to deal with some problems. However, despite all the obstacles they will be able to complete their task on time.

Virgo

Today, you may feel lonely and detached from everyone around you due to a lot of things happening in your life. Stay away from people who have negative thoughts.

Libra

Today, you may feel distracted from your goal. So you are advised to practice meditation to regain focus. On the work front, give your best to excel from your colleagues.

Scorpio

Today, the speed of your work will be slow but you will be able to complete your work on time. Also, you will work hard to achieve your goal.

Sagittarius

Today, you may feel stressed due to your spouse or lover. Your partner will try to adapt to the changes in the relationship. Students might also feel stressed due to their academics. So you are advised to divide your whole syllabus into small parts.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to blow hot and cold, which will cause restlessness. However, despite all this, your mood will remain cheerful and credit goes to your friends and family.

Aquarius

Job seekers are likely to receive the good news that will cheer up their mood. Today is not a favourable day to start a new work. On the work front, maintain good relations with seniors and colleagues.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to bear the brunt of your spouse's anger for discussing personal and intimate things about your relationship with others. On the health front, you may be a victim of stomach-related issues.

