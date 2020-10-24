Horoscope Today, October 24, 2020: Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every zodiac sign has distinst characteristics and traits which define a person. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights.

Aries: Today, you are likely to leave ann impression on your seniors or those who matter on the professional front. You need to take good advice before investing your money into some new venture. You will perform a good academic. Travelling with close ones is predicted in your cards.

Taurus: You will succeed in the professional front. It is not a good time to skip the workout or go for cheat meal so remain regular in your workouts. Don’t invest blindly in something that is recommended to you.

Gemini: You will get support from the family as you are going to take a big step. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today. Be cautious about your health, disease can be anti-active.

Cancer: You need to focus on your goals. Your performance at work will remain satisfactory, but you will need to do more to get noticed. You may find time for love from your busy schedule today, so make the most of it!

Leo: Your luck will shine. There will be progress in business You may get fame and success soon. Honesty in work may not be enough, you will have to be seen performing too. You are likely to go out on a date today.

Virgo: You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health. Romance will find its way to your heart today. A family youngster may prove a big help for you.

Libra: Your interest in social work will be increased. You will get support from a female officer. It may not be possible for you to attend an important function, so keep an excuse ready!

Scorpio: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Be vigilant in financial matters. You may find yourself in a happy situation, as far as finances go.

Sagittarius: Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house.

Capricorn: You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Aquarius: You are likely to get fame today with your balanced approach. There is a fair chance of someone poisoning your mind against a near and dear one, but don’t get swayed and take your own call.

Pisces: You will get support from people. Your political career will shine. Social prestige will increase. Success will come in the field of education. People may refuse to see your point of view on the family front but it is OK to leave things for some other day.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma