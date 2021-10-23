New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, Saturday is here. Weekends are the best time of the week as it's an official day to relax and enjoy the day with family to the fullest. However, before you start your day, read your daily horoscope to know how your day will be. Also, you can plan it accordingly.

Aries

Today is not a favourable day. So if you are planning to start a new work then postpone it. On the work front, you may not be able to complete your work on time. On the business front, you are advised to sign a deal after thorough reading.

Taurus

With the help of your friend, you will be able to complete all your pending tasks. On the personal front, you are likely to enjoy your day with your family. However, take extra care of hygiene.

Gemini

Today is a good day as it seems to be in your favour. On the business front, you may receive a good deal, which will enhance your financial health. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant and harmonious.

Cancer

Today, salaried folks are likely to be busy on the professional front, They will have to put in their extra efforts to shine at the workplace. However, this will not impact your health and you may enjoy good mental and physical health.

Leo

Today, on the business front, things will remain stable but you are advised to focus on the sales of your product at the earliest. On the financial front, the sale of grocery items will gain momentum.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to be patient and cautious while executing a plan or completing a project. On the work front, you will have to wait to celebrate your hard work. Also, avoid debates or discussions with colleagues or seniors.

Libra

Today, you may feel stressed due to obesity. Also, there will be a petty fight at home which will keep you disturbed. You are advised to keep your speech under check and avoid using harsh words.

Scorpio

Today, salaried folks are likely to have a good day at the work front. However, business people are advised to be serious about partnership and carefully approve a deal.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likely to engage in several conflicts in your personal life. So you are advised to avoid using hard words. On the work front, the day will be normal but you need to take extra precations.

Capricorn

Today, you are likely to remain busy on the work front. However, this will not stop you from taking out quality time for your family. On the health front, you are likely to be a victim of allergy.

Aquarius

Today, you are likely to be busy on the work front. Salaried folks will be burdened with work while business people will have a favourable day. On the personal front, it will be normal and pleasant.

Pisces

Today is a good day as it's a favourable day. You may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might visit a religious place to seek inner strength and peace. It is a good day to start a new work.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv