New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to keep your aggressive nature in check, else you may have to face consequences. On the personal front, you will get the support of elders when stuck in difficult situations. Also, your prestige will increase in society.

Taurus

Today is a favourable day as things will go as planned. If you are planning to purchase a vehicle then go for it. On the personal front, you are likley to have guests at home.

Gemini

Today, on the personal front, a child in your family may be a victim of health-related issues. On the business front, you are likely to learn some important facts.

Cancer

Today is a favourable day as luck is in your favour. With the help of your intelligence and courage, you will be able to overcome all difficult situations. On the work front, you are likely to get the support of your seniors and might get rewarded for your excellent work.

Leo

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might organise any spiritual program at home. If you are planning to purchase a vehicle then today is a favourable day. On the personal front, you are likely to spend quality time with your family.

Virgo

Today is a favourable day in terms of profession and personal. Salaried folks are likely to get promotions and might get the support of seniors. On the business front, you are likley to implement new plans.

Libra

today, you are likely to be focused on the professional front. This will help you in completing tasks on time. Also, you are likely to get appreciated and rewarded. On the personal front, misunderstandings will be resolved.

Scorpio

Today is a good day as things will remain in favour. You may feel relaxed and happy. However, you may remain a bit worried about your mother's health. Property disputes will be resolved.

Sagittarius

On the personal front, married couples are likely to enjoy quality time with their spouse. On the professional front, things will remain favourable and pleasant.

Capricorn

Today, on the personal front, you may remain tense due to family matters. So you are advised to solve the situation patiently and peacefully. You may find yourself inclined towards spirituality.

Aquarius

On the business front, you are likely to receive new responsibilities, which will help you in growing. You are advised to maintain transparency in partnership.

Pisces

Job seekers are likely to receive good news. However, you are advised to not start work immediately as it's not a favourable time. On the personal front, things will remain normal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv