Horoscope Today October 22, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of the family. Do not bother by the activities of the children. Try to speak softly with others. Health will remain good.

Taurus: You will get success in the field of education. Possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. You will get support from the side of the family. Finance will improve.

Gemini: Finance will improve. You will get support from your family. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Long run work will be accomplished.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news. Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: Your interest in social work will be increased. You will get support from a female officer. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: Wealth, honor, fame and fame will increase. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Be vigilant in financial matters. Focus on creative work, you will get success.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs.

Posted By: Srishti Goel