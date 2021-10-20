New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Keep restraint on speech. Controlling anger will be beneficial. The transit of Mars will improve health.

Taurus

Due to the change of Mars, one can get tension from the in-laws side. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Business will be busy. The feeling of insecurity will increase.

Gemini

There will be success in the field of education competition, but due to children, you can get stress. Do not take risk in financial matters.

Cancer

The change of Mars will be pleasant for you. There are chances of increase in movable or immovable property. You will get success in taking cooperation from others.

Leo

Family prestige will increase. The effort made will be worthwhile. Creative efforts will bear fruit. Political ambitions can be fulfilled.

Virgo

Be careful while driving. There is a possibility of theft or loss of any valuable item. Business engagement will increase.

Libra

Confidence will increase by the completion of any work. Be aware of stomach disorders. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

There is a need to be health conscious. Control your emotions. There may be some family and some business problems.

Sagittarius

Creative endeavors will be fruitful. You will get success in taking cooperation from others. Family life will be happy.

Capricorn

The financial side will be strong. You will get success in the field of education competition. Business efforts will be fruitful.

Aquarius

The ongoing problem will be resolved. Spouse will get support. Be aware of stomach disorders.

Pisces

There will be running. Spouse will get support. Be careful while driving. Business busyness will increase.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal