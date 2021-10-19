New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, on the work front, you are advised to avoid getting into arguments with colleagues and seniors. Also, compromise when the situation is in your favour.

Taurus

On the business front, you are likely to deal with the ups and downs. So be careful while taking any decision.

Gemini

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality and might visit or attend a religious place. You may meet an influential person who will turn out beneficial in near future.

Cancer

Today is a favourable day for you as things will go as planned. You are likley to succeed in whatever work you start. On the personal front, things will remain normal.

Leo

Today, things will go as planned on the work front. However, government servants are advised to be careful while dealing with the public. On the financial front, you are likely to spend money on worthless items.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to not take any important decisions as they might not turn out successful. On the personal front, try to maintain strong relations with people around you.

Libra

Today, you may feel confident, which will help you in completing all the stalled work at the workplace. Also, try to maintain cordial relations with colleagues and seniors. On the personal front, familial life will be pleasant and harmonious.

Scorpio

Today, you may have to deal with obstacles at the workplace. So be careful and don't trust anyone even your friends. You are likley to be busy in your professional life, so it is going to be a bit challenging to maintain a balance.

Sagittarius

Today you may find yourself inclined towards literature and art, which will take you in an imaginary world. On the personal front, you are likely to meet your friends.

Capricorn

Today, you will resolve the family dispute, still, there will be tension between the family members. So don't use harsh words while conversating. On the health front, eat mindfully else you may have to face consequences.

Aquarius

On the professional front, things will be smooth. On the personal front, your cooperation in family matters will bring harmony and peace at home.

Pisces

Today, you may be surrounded by negativity. so you are advised to not let negative thoughts hinder your work. Maintain cordial relations with people around you and avoid engaging in arguments or debates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv