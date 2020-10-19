Horoscope Today October 19, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of the family. Do not bother by the activities of the children. Try to speak softly with others. Be careful while making decisions for the business.

Gemini: You may face trouble because of your of an unknown fear. You will get support from your son. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Do not spend unnecessarily.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. Finance will improve. You may face trouble because of your of an unknown fear.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from your spouse.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Long run work will be accomplished. Possibilities of arrival of a newborn.

Scorpio: Finance will improve. You may face trouble because of your collegue. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Keep friendly relations with others.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish. You will get into a political career.

Posted By: Srishti Goel