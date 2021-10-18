New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: You have entered the third week of October 2021, so if you are wondering how the day will turn out then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning put your day accordingly.



Aries

On the business front, you will receive good and profitable deals. Salaried folks are likely to be busy with their work. On the personal front, things will remain normal.

Taurus

Today business people may feel stressed as there will be declining trends. Salaried folks may also face some problems from seniors. So you all are advised to stay calm and practice meditation.

Gemini

On the business front, things will be smooth but due to payment issues, your work might get affected. So be careful during money transactions. On the personal front, the conflict will break out between family members but it will resolve soon.

Cancer

On the business front, lending goods will affect your financial health. So be careful and don't get emotional, else you may incur a loss.

Leo

Today you may feel tensed and worried at the workplace. You may have to do excess work, so you are advised to not take too many responsibilities. Also, on the financial front, don't compromise when it comes to money.

Virgo

Today, you are likley to make some financial gains that will boost your financial health. However, you are advised to work within the limits. People associated with the stock market need to be more vigilant towards work.

Libra

Today after long you will be able to find solutions to all your problems. Youth will achieve success in career-related matters.

Scorpio

Today, you are likely to take an important decision so you are advised to be careful while considering it. Also, haste can cause problems, so go a bit slow.

Sagittarius

On the business front, things will go smooth and there are chances of bagging a profitable deal. So you are advised to keep working hard to achieve success. Salaried folks will be able to complete their projects on time.

Capricorn

Today, you may be a victim of health-related issues so be careful and eat mindfully as the season is changing. On the personal front, don't let any outsider intrude in your family matters.

Aquarius

Today, with the help of your intelligence and perseverance you will be able to achieve success. On the business front, things will be smooth and you will have a great day.

Pisces

Today, you are advised to chalk out a plan to achieve your goal. On the personal front, you will get support of your family when stuck in a difficult situation.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv