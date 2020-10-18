Horoscope Today October 18, 2020: Astrological prediction can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what's in store for you today:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Horoscope gives an interesting insight about life and it predicts the future beforehand so it is always good to know for what's coming in future. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what's in store for you today:

Aries: Those who are looking for a good opportunity, today is the day for you. You are likely to spend some good time with family today. Some of you are planning to buy a property. On the education front, you will see good results.

Taurus: Today, you are going to think about your health and your friends are going to push you to join some fitness activity that is going to help you channel your energy. A social gathering is possible and will give you an opportunity to extend your network of friends.

Gemini: Today, you are going to get lucky as you are likely to get promoted. Those who were facing problem in the property matter will resolve the issue. Stay emotionally and physically strong. You will get success in the field of education.

Cancer: You are going to spend time with special someone today. Your time management skill will show good results and will become the reason for your promotion. You will feel much financially secure now than before.

Leo: All the difficulties that you were facing in the professional front will go away. Your finances are likely to improve. You are set to get married super soon. On the academic front, you are going to face some hurdles but will accomplish them.

Virgo: If you are looking for a change in the job this is the right time. Property issue gets resolved amicably. You will get the family support today. You will get attracted to religious practices.

Scorpio: Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Finance will improve. You get rewards for your hard work. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Sagittarius: You are going to spend quality time with a special someone. You need to control your expenses today as it can turn out to be bad for you. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Capricorn: Those who are looking to buy a property, cards are in your favour. Good time with family is in the cards and they help you in your decisions. You will get success and rewards. Finance will improve. There are possibilities for the homecoming of the new one.

Aquarius: A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. A property deal can swing in your favour. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. You will get success in social affairs. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Pisces: You are likely to enjoy a spot of excellent health, thanks to a disciplined life. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish. Take care of your health.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma