New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are likely to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. You are advised to stay away from people who have negative thoughts as they might affect your personality.

Taurus

Today you will finally find out solutions to all your problems and once again you will be a confident person. However, you are advised to be careful and cautious about your thoughts.

Gemini

Today, people associated with the media profession will receive projects as per their expectations. However, the project will take some time to start so don't lose hope.

Cancer

Today, you may find yourself attracted to someone. However, if you feel like talking or expressing your feelings for them then, you need to put in the effort.

Leo

Today, you may feel tired due to sleeplessness. On the work front, you will be able to complete your work on time. However, there will be some obstacles so stay calm and deal with it patiently.

Virgo

Today, you may feel surrounded by negativity. However, you are advised to not let those negative thoughts affect you. Also, keep working hard to achieve your goal.

Libra

Today, you may feel distracted from your goals. So you are advised to practice meditation to achieve your focus back.

Scorpio

Today, you may feel that the speed of your work is slow but you will be able to complete your task on time. You will find solutions to your problem and will work on them to resolve all the situations.

Sagittarius

On the personal front, you are likely to spend a romantic moment with your spouse, this will enhance your bond and bring harmony to the family. Students will have to put in efforts to achieve goals.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel restless. However, with the help of your friends and close ones, your mood will remain cheerful throughout the day.

Aquarius

Today, on the work front, you are likely to receive opportunities. So grab it as soon as possible. In my personal life, things will remain normal.

Pisces

Today, you are likley to enjoy the day with your family, this will enhance the bond and bring harmony. Students are advised to put in efforts to achieve goals.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv