Horoscope Today October 17, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Horoscope gives interesting insights about life for what's coming in future. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what's in store for you today:

Aries: Those who have started new job will have a good day today. You will have a stand off with someone in family today and that will be the reason behind your stress today. Some of you are likley to go on an unofficial trip.

Taurus: Those who are working in a creative field it is a good time go ahead with your ideas at work, as things promise to turn out favourable. Some of you are lielly to pack your bags and go on an unannounced trip.

Gemini: You need to start saving moeny now and need to control your unwanted expenses. On the academic front you are going to petrform good today. Stay emotionally and physically strong. You will get success in the field of education.

Cancer: The money you lented to someone is likely to be back by today. The opportunity you were waiting for so long in professional front is right in front of you now. You may get fame and success soon. your ending work will be accomplished. Keep control on your anger.

Leo: Your finances are likely to improve. You are set to get married suepr sooon. The good news may involve travel, money or a love relationship. On the academic front, you are going to face some hurdles but will accomplish them.

Virgo: You are likely to get promoted. Property issue gets resolved amicably. You will get the family support today. You will get attracted to religious practices.

Scorpio: You may need to review a decision taken on the domestic front to make it more effective You will get support from your family. Finance will improve. You get rewards for your hard work. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Sagittarius: You are likely to find someone on the social front with whom you can share your innermost feelings. Possibilities of the tour, be careful while travelling. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Capricorn: Helpful attitude and your way with people are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Finance will improve. There are possibilities of the homecoming of the new one.

Aquarius: Enjoying a good time with family is on the cards for some. A property deal can swing in your favour. There are possibilities of a homecoming of a new one. You will get success in social affairs. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Pisces: You will get a chance to entertain someone you are out to impress on the social front. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish. Take care of your health.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma