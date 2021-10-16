New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, the weekend is here, and so is official days to relax a bit longer. However, if you are wondering how your Saturday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help in knowing about opportunities or challenges one is likely to face, and accordingly one can plan their day.

Aries

Today, you may be a victim of appetite risk. So you are advised to eat mindfully. On the work front, have faith in your colleagues and seniors when it comes to working. They might enhance your work efficiency.

Taurus

Today you are advised to go slow and think before expressing your feelings. Keep in mind the emotion and mental state of others when presenting your heart. Youths are also advised to go slow towards their goals.

Gemini

Today you are likely to get financial assistance. If you are planning to buy a house then your wish will be fulfiled. On the business front, you will easily get the funding to start your new project.

Cancer

Today, you are advised to access control over your speech, else you may land in some problem. On the work front, you will try to create harmony and overcome adversity.

Leo

Today will be a good day for work and business. Salaried folks might get a promotion while business people will receive profit or a big deal. However, you all are advised to be careful while investing your money.

Virgo

Today, you are likely to get the support of some experienced or senior people, who will benefit you at the work front. Also, you will be able to complete your task but there may be some disturbances.

Libra

On the work front, you are likely to improve your working style with the help of experienced people. On the personal front, you are advised to avoid having an unpleasant conversation with your spouse.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to not avoid or neglect things, else you may have to face the consequences. On the financial front, you may discover a new source of income, which will enhance your financial health.

Sagittarius

On the business front, to start a new project you will need to incur expenses. Also, you will get profit from your deals which will help you in starting your new project.

Capricorn

Today is a favourable day on the financial front. On the personal front, you will get love and guidance from an old relative or acquaintance. Also, avoid having disputes with your spouse or lover.

Aquarius

Today, you are advised to work hard to achieve the results. It is a favourable day to buy a property or invest capital somewhere.

Pisces

Today, you may feel confident and this will help you in executing your plan. Also, you will get opportunities so grab them as soon as possible.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv