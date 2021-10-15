New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, it is Friday, the last official day to work. So if you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly and might aware of obstacles you are likley to meet.

Aries

Today, things will go as planned as they will remain under control. However, for students, it might be a stressful day. On the personal front, you will get support from your spouse.

Taurus

On the work front, salaried folks can expect promotions while businesspeople can expect profit which will enhance your financial health. Old disputes will get settled. Also, you are likley to get respect from your family.

Gemini

Today, on the work front, you are likely to complete all your work on time. However, you may speak less and hesitate about particular work. On the financial front, you are likely to submit your hard-earned money on worthless items, which might affect your financial health.

Cancer

Today, you may feel tensed due to things happening in your life. On the work front, you may unable to complete an assigned task due to hesitation. Also, you may not get the immediate result of your hard work. You are advised to drive carefully.

Leo

Today, you may be a victim of body or eyes pain. So you are advised to take good care of yourself. On the work front, you are likely to get support or help from people around you.

Virgo

Today, you are advised to have faith in yourself. On the work front, things will remain normal and there are chances of work-related travel. Also, you may meet some influential people who will turn out beneficial in long run.

Libra

Today, you may feel exhausted but it will be a favourable day. On the work front, you will get goo results due to your hard work. On the personal front, you are likley to get benefits from ancestral property. Also, you may get some help from your father.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to strike a balance between your mood as plans might fail. So be careful while speaking to people around you and avoid unnecessary debates and arguments. However, by the end of the day, you will make a new contact.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likley to have a favourable day as you will come across some profit opportunities. However, you have to be patient and disciplined. Also, don't distract from the goal, else you may invite some problems in your life.

Capricorn

Today, you are advised to work on your own. It's a favourable time to complete an old or pending work. Hard work and responsibility will increase. Students are likley to achieve success.

Aquarius

Today, job seekers are likley to receive a good opportunity. Traders might get profit but you are advised to avoid things about which you dint have any idea.

Pisces

Today, your day will start on a good note. Misunderstandings will be cleared and tension will end. Also, you will meet your friend who will cheer up your mood.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv