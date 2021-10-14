New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the help of astrological prediction you can always plan your day in a better way. So scroll down below and have a quick look at your daily horoscope, and plan your day accordingly.

Aries - People who belong to the Aries zodiac sign will witness a betterment in their business, and favourable results will be there. If you are a professional then, you will work smoothly, and there will be no hindrance. Your health will remain good, and you will feel energetic throughout the day.

Taurus - Today is an auspicious day to purchase property or any electronic gadget. It also seems that today you will go out for a mini picnic with your loved ones. However, keep control over your expenses. There will be cordial relations with the spouse.

Gemini - Today you will need special hard work and effort to achieve your goals. There will be an opportunity to attend any kind of family function. Be careful while driving as a risk of accidents hovers. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food.

Cancer - It is a tough day for all the Cancerians as they have to work hard to achieve their goal. However, any decisions taken with courage will bring good results. Relations with the spouse will remain cordial.

Leo - Today there will be a festive atmosphere in your family or you will be involved in some social activity. You will have great growth from the financial end, and there will be various sources from which you can have money. You will have support from your family and spouse in every matter.

Virgo - Today is a tough day as you may feel extravagance and sadness. You may get disappointing results in every field. So be patient and be careful with everything. Today is auspicious for lovers to get each other's company.

Libra - Today is a very auspicious day for you to invest. Investments made today will prove to be helpful for you in difficult times. With your polite nature, there will be a lot of people attracted to you. Take care of your health.

Scorpio - Today is the best day of the week as you will get positive outcomes in terms of business and financial issues. Today is an auspicious day to invest as it will give you fruitful results. It will be good if all the important decisions are taken carefully.

Sagittarius - If you are thinking to start a new business then today is the best day to take a step forward. You will have support from your spouse in every matter. There will be happiness from the children’s end. Health will be normal.

Capricorn - Today will be a tough day as you may face obstacles at work. Be careful while driving. Arguments may arise due to ideological differences with the spouse. Today will be inauspicious for your love relationship.

Aquarius - Unmarried people may receive marriage proposals. People who are in the business line will get a new partner or business proposal. Good results will be obtained in the court case. The relationship with the spouse will remain good. You may have financial assistance from your in-law's side.

Pisces - Do not share your mind and your strategy of working with anyone else otherwise people may betray you. Do not borrow money as it may become difficult to return. If you are appearing for a competitive exam then you will have fruitful results. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen