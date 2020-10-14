Horoscope Today October 14, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get success in the field of education. creative work will flourish. Take care of your health. You will be worried about family problems.

Gemini: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Creative work will flourish. You may face trouble from the side of the family.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. You will get success in your political career.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family. Keep control on your tone and anger.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. Finance will improve. Stay emotionally strong.

Scorpio: Don't do anything that can harm the family's reputation. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Finance will improve. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: You will get support from a female officer. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: Long run work will be accomplished. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Finance will improve.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your confidence will increase. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from the family. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel