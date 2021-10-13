New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know how your day will turn out to be by taking a quick glance at and reading about your zodiac sign. Go through the horoscope below and plan your day accordingly.

Aries

Keep restraint on speech. Relationships can get sour due to Vish Yoga, whereas, due to Gajakesari Yoga, there will be an increase in position, prestige. There will be progress in financial matters.

Taurus

Business reputation will increase due to Gajakesari Yoga. Married life will be happy. Religious tendencies will increase. There will be success in the work done with intelligence.

Gemini

Vish Yoga will affect health. Keep restraint on your speech as well. Sadhana of Bhagwati Kali can be fruitful. Creative efforts will bear fruit. New relationships will be formed.

Cancer

The financial side will be strong. Social prestige will increase. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Government will be successful in taking cooperation from power. Family life will be happy.

Leo

Diseases or enemies can cause physical and mental pain. There is a need to be health conscious. You will get the support and companionship of your spouse. Relations will be cordial.

Virgo

Don't do risky things. The mind will be restless. The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Confidence will increase with the completion of a task.

Libra

Gaj Kesari Yoga will increase social prestige. There will be success in business matters, but tension may come from a female colleague. It is beneficial to be patient.

Scorpio

You will get success in financial matters. Don't let others interfere in your affairs. That can be painful. There will be progress in the work done with intelligence.

Sagittarius

Own decision will be helpful in progress. There will be progress in financial matters. Be sure to take the advice of your spouse in the maintenance of relationships. You will get success in creative work.

Capricorn

The financial side will be strong. Control your emotions. Be mindful of health and reputation. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be sweetness in married life.

Aquarius

Haste can be painful. You will be worried because of children. You will get success at professional level. Family prestige will increase. The effort made will be fruitful.

Pisces

You will get success in financial matters. There may be obstacles in the field of work. There will be progress in physical terms. Creative efforts will bear fruit. The effort made will be worthwhile.

