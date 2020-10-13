Horoscope Today October 13, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will get support from the side of your spouse. Your hard work will pay off. Your business will get direction. Things will get better.

Gemini: You may face trouble because of an unknown fear but it will not harm you. You will get success in the workplace. Take a planned diet. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. You will get success in the field of education.

There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. Keep control on anger and jealous Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: Your ending work will be accomplished. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about your success. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: Good time for money, respect and position. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your interest in spiritual activities will increase.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel