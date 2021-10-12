New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you are advised to keep your temperament in control, especially at the workplace. Maintain cordial relations with seniors as they might help you in an upcoming project.

Taurus

On the business front, you might face some ups and downs, so you are advised to stay calm and handle the situation patiently. Also, be cautious at the workplace as colleagues might take advantage of your simplicity.

Gemini

Today you are likley to be involved in religious activity. With help of your good relations, you will be able to accomplish challenging situations. Students are likely to remain focused.

Cancer

Today is a favourable day as you are likley to achieve success in all your works. Also, work stalled for a long time will be completed. On the personal front, things will remain pleasant.

Leo

Today is a favourable day as things will go as planned. You may implement new ideas that will turn out beneficial in near future. On the personal front, the day will be smooth.

Virgo

Today you are advised to not take any major decisions as they might not turn out beneficial. However, you must maintain a strong bond with people around you as they might come to the rescue.

Libra

Today, you are likely to complete all your pending works. In the workplace, you are advised to remain calm and maintain cordial relations with colleagues and seniors.

Scorpio

Today you may find it difficult to strike balance between work and personal life. Also, people close to you might create hurdles in your work.

Sagittarius

Today, you may find yourself attracted to literature and art. This will keep your mood merry the whole day. Also, meeting with friends will decrease your stress level.

Capricorn

Today, you will try to resolve family issues and will be partially successful. So you are advised to think clearly while making any decisions. On the health front, you are advised to eat mindfully.

Aquarius

Today, lovers are likley to have a merry day and will respect each other's feelings. on the personal front, you will engage in fun activities with family members. Y

Pisces

Today, you are advised to not let negative thoughts creep into your mind. Stay calm and patient while dealing with problems. On the work front, maintain cordial relations with people around you.

