New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your first day of the week, Monday will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, you may feel confident, this will help you in handling important projects. You will receive your stuck money back. those in the field of education will achieve success.

Taurus

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. On the work front, you are likely to complete some big work. You are going to enjoy the food with your loved ones.

Gemini

Today, you are likley to spend your hard-earned money on worthless items. So keep a check on your expenditure. On the work front, you will have to complete plenty of tasks.

Cancer

Today, you may find yourself inclined towards spirituality. Also, you may visit a religious place to gain inner strength and peace. On the work front, you are likley to finalise an important project.

Leo

Today, you may be a victim of stomach-related problems. On the work front, your day will be pleasant and happening. You are likley to spend money on worthless items so keep a check on your spending.

Virgo

Today, you will come across new opportunities. So grab all of them as soon as possible. On the personal front, your child might achieve success in academics.

Libra

Today you are likely to implement a new plan in y8our business, which might turn out beneficial. Also, you might get financial benefits.

Scorpio

Today, you will receive respect in the social arena. Also, will receive your stuck money. On the personal front, you will be happy with the progress of your child in academics.

Sagittarius

Today, you may be a victim of health-related issues, which might affect your work efficiency. You will receive your stuck money but spending will also be there in the same proportion.

Capricorn

Today, you will be a victim of health-related problems, which might affect your mood and work efficiency. However, meeting an old friend will cheer up your mood.

Aquarius

Today, you may feel mental anxiety, which might affect your work efficiency. Also, you are advised to stay calm and practice yoga. Work-related travel is on your cards.

Pisces

Today, you may find yourself busy on the work front. So you are advised to divide your work for easy and quick completion.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv