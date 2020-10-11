Horoscope Today October 11, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You will face some arguments from the side of the family. Do not bother by the activities of the children. Try to speak softly with others. Be careful about your health. You will get support from the head of the family.

Gemini: You may get support from your colleague, boss or some senior at the workplace. You will get support from your spouse. Family responsibilities will be fulfilled. Finance will improve

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Leo: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Creative work will flourish. You will get support from the family.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Long run work will be accomplished.

Scorpio: You will get success in business, finance will improve. You will get support from your family. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: You may remain worried about the education of your children. Take care of your health. Stay patient. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. You will have a busy schedule.

Aquarius: Your efforts will be considered and rewarded. You will get support from your spouse. Your political career will shine. You will get success in social affairs. There are possibilities of travelling but be careful.

Pisces: Finance will improve and you will get success in business. You will get fame and respect in society. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel