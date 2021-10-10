New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New day comes with new hopes, so if you are wondering how your Sunday will be, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. Astrological predictions help in knowing about the opportunities or challenges one might face. Also, it will help in planning out your day accordingly.



Aries

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed as the day will be in your favour. On the financial front, you may witness growth in your financial health. However, you are advised to keep an eye on your expenditure.

Taurus

Today you are likely to find solutions to your problems. Also, you are likley to get an idea to boost your financial health. However, you are advised to be cautious with your idea before implementing it.

Gemini

Finally, after long wait people associated with the media profession might receive a project as per their expectations. However, it will take some time to start so you are advised to not lose hope.

Cancer

Today, you may feel happy and relaxed. You are likely to find someone attractive but you may not take initiative. On the personal front, your familial life will remain normal and pleasant.

Leo

Today, you may feel tired and dull due to sleep-related issues. People associated with the media professions and content writing may face some problems. However, by the end of the day, they will be able to complete their work.

Virgo

Today, you may feel lonely and isolated. However, do let negative thoughts creep in and try to be positive. On the work front, you are advised to put in more effort to achieve success.

Libra

Today, you may lose your focus and drift away from your words. So you are advised to have a grip on your focus else you may not be able to achieve success.

Scorpio

Today, you are advised to put in all your efforts to boost your willpower. On the work front, you may find yourself slow but you will be able to complete your work on time.

Sagittarius

Today, students may face stress due to the burden to complete the syllabus. So you are advised to divide your syllabus into small chunks or parts to complete it on time. On the personal front, married couples will witness some changes in their relationship which will bring harmony.

Capricorn

Today, you may blow hot and cold, which will cause restlessness. However, you will be cheerful throughout the day and credit goes to your loved ones.

Aquarius

Today, you may receive some opportunities on the professional front. So don't miss on them and grab it. Also, you are advised to maintain good relations with your seniors.

Pisces

Today, you may be a victim of stomach ailment, infections or food poisoning. So you are advised to avoid eating junk and eat healthy foods. On the personal front, you may face conflict with your spouse.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv