New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The alignment of the stars can impact our daily lives a lot and that’s why it becomes important for us to know our daily horoscope. It can help us prepare for the day in a better way. So if you want to know how your day will pass, check it out here:

Aries: You will be able to complete a pending task that will significantly increase your confidence. You will also get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family members. Health will be good.

Taurus: Today you will be able to shape your plans for the future. Colleagues and family members will cooperate with you. However, you might face problems in your professional life.

Gemini: Your financial condition will improve today. However, you are advised to take care of your health as the position of the stars are not favourable. Be cautious while driving.

Cancer: You will get the much-needed support from your colleagues and family members today. This will help you finish a pending task. Your financial condition will also improve. Health will be good.

Leo: Your life partner will support you today. Stars suggest that you might go for a candle-lit dinner with her. However, you might face some problems in your professional life.

Virgo: Today you will get a lot of success in your professional life. Stars suggest that you might get a promotion or an increment. Health will be good.

Libra: It will be a busy day for you. However, you will be able to sail through it easily. Avoid getting out of the house. Take care of your health.

Scorpio: Don’t neglect your health as the stars are not in a favourable position for you. Control your sentiments and avoid getting into conflicts.

Sagittarius: Today you will get the result of your hard work. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. You will also get cooperation from your colleagues and family members.

Capricorn: The position of the Saturn is favourable for you and it might create some confusions and therefore you are advised to be calm and control your sentiments.

Aquarius: It will be a nice and peaceful day for you. You will get cooperation from your family members and colleagues. However, you are advised to take care of your health.

Pisces: It will be a lovely day for you. You will spend some quality time with your family members. Your health will also improve.

Posted By: Talib Khan