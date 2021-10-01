New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you are wondering how your day will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today is a favourable day. On the work front, you are likely to do your desired work which will turn out beneficial. Students are advised to work hard to achieve success.



Taurus

Today, you are likely to meet some new people who will turn out beneficial in near future. On the financial front, you might plan to take a loan from an acquaintance.

Gemini

Today, you may feel dull and weak, which might affect your work efficiency and you might not be able to complete your task. Also, you are advised to access control over your speech as you might end up hurting someone.

Cancer

Today, you may feel confident and plan to implement new ideas in your work style. Your respect and prestige will increase. If you are planning to do auspicious work then it's a good day.

Leo

Today is a good day, you will get appreciate on the work front based on your hard work. Job seekers will receive a good opportunity. On the personal front, you will get family support.



Virgo

Today, you are likely to make some monetary gains that will boost your financial health. On the work front, there will be some compatibility, which will help you in completing the task on time.

Libra

Today, you may be worried and tensed regarding your family’s health. On the business front, you may witness considerable growth.

Scorpio

Today, you may be a victim of an old disease. So you are advised to eat healthy foods and avoid junk. On the business front, you are likely to witness growth. Salaried folks will have a good day at work.

Sagittarius

Today, you may face big obstacles in the way of your success. So don’t get low and deal with the problems bravely. On the personal front, you are advised to avoid disputes, else you may have to pay the price.

Capricorn

Today, you may find yourself spiritually inclined. On the business front, you are likely to witness growth. Salaried folks will have a pleasant day and might achieve success in their project.

Aquarius

Today, you may be a victim of health-related problems, which might cost a high expense. So you are advised to eat healthy food. You are advised to postpone the trip.

Pisces

Today, you may feel good after receiving advice from a good friend regarding your ongoing problems. You will spend time with your friends.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv