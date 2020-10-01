Horoscope Today October 1, 2020: Wondering if the stars are in your favour today? check out astrological predictions for Virgo, Leo, Libra, Gemini, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs here.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Reading a forecast can make your daily plans successful. Astrology offers us interesting and accurate insights. They can also help us prepare for the day as the placement of our stars play a big role in what happens in our life and thus knowing the astrological predictions for the day becomes important. So read here to check out what’s in store for you today:

Aries: You might face some difficulties from the side of the family. Your efforts in education will flourish. Your interest will develop in creative work.

Gemini: Soon you will get fame and success, your ending work will be accomplished. Finance will improve. Your interest in political work will increase. Possibilities for travelling, you need to be careful.

Cancer: Your marriage life will flourish. Your luck will shine. You may get fame and success soon. There are possibilities of travelling, be careful while going out.

Leo: You will get success in your career, that will also boost your confidence.You will get gifts and compliments. You get financially strong. Creative work will flourish.

Virgo: Good time for money, respect and position. Your relations with your life partner will get improved. The family will support you in making new decisions. Soon you will get some good news. Long run work will be accomplished. Take care of your health.

Libra: You will be blessed with a child soon. You will get success in the workplace. You will get the support from a female government office. New relations will be formes

Scorpio: Senior leader or head of the family will support you. You may get disappointed by the children. Avoid any kind of dispute or fight with anyone. Have patience. You will get success in a political career.

Sagittarius: You will get support from the head of the family. Take care of your health. Family life will be fruitful. Finances will improve. Efforts at work will lead to success.

Capricorn: You will get closer to your goals. You will get support from friends and colleagues. The family will support you. You will get success and rewards. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Aquarius: Finance will improve Your creative work will flourish. you will find a peaceful relationship. You will get success in a political career.

Pisces: Keep yourself emotionally controlled. Health and reputation may get affected. You will get support from people. Your creativity at work will flourish.

Posted By: Srishti Goel