New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Astrological predictions help us in knowing about opportunities and challenges we are likely to face in future. So if you are wondering how your weekend will be then, scroll down below and have a look at your daily horoscope. It will help you in planning out your day accordingly.

Aries

Today, your day will be favourable in terms of economic activities. This will boost your confidence and personality. On the personal front, you are advised to spend more time with your elders.

Taurus

Today you are advised to be careful and might take advantage of your emotional and generous nature. Also, keep a check on your expenditure as you are likley to spend on worthless items.

Gemini

Today, you may feel low and remain upset as your efforts at work will not give adequate results. So you are advised to not lose hope and keep giving your best. Your pending work will complete.

Cancer

Today y8ou are advised to chalk out a plan before starting your day as it will help you in balancing your professional and personal life. You are likley to discover a new source of income.

Leo

Today, you are advised to think twice before announcing your decision. As there are chances that it might harm you in near future. Also, trust your calibre and avoid others' suggestions.

Virgo

On the business front, you are advised to keep an eye on production and marketing related activities. Also, try to follow the trend as it will keep you updated. Salaried folks are likely to have a pleasant day as they will get adequate respect because of their excellent performance.

Libra

Today, you are advised to take the help of your seniors when stuck in a difficult situation at work. On the personal front, if you are planning to renovate your house then, first consult senior members of the house.

Scorpio

Today is a favourable day for salaried folks as they will be able to complete all their important work smoothly. However, business people associated with the machinery-related business are advised to be careful as they might incur a loss.

Sagittarius

Today, you are likley to meet friends which will cheer up your mood. Students are likley to achieve success based on their hard work. You are advised to help a needy person, it will give you peace and make you happy.

Capricorn

Today, you may plan to expand your business so be careful as there are hurdles on the way. Salaried folks are advised to maintain co-cordial relations with their colleagues and seniors, else they might get into trouble.

Aquarius

Today you are likely to spend money on worthless items, this will affect your financial health. So you are advised to access some control on spending. On the personal front, you are likely to receive a bad news from a close relative.

Pisces

On the business front, you are likely to take some serious and concrete decisions, that will turn out beneficial in long run. Salaried folk is likley to be embroiled in a controversy, so be careful and alert.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv